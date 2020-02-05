|
Mary "Ann" Atkins BEDFORD--Mary "Ann" McClendon Atkins, 72, of Bedford, Texas, born March 1, 1947, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, at a Fort Worth hospice after five years of treatment for renal failure and other health issues. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Vincent's Anglican Cathedral, 1300 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford, Texas, 76022. MEMORIALS: No flowers. Please consider a donation to Camp Crucis Scholarship Fund in Memory of Ann Atkins. Ann was a 1965 graduate of Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas, and a longtime sales representative of men's custom-made shirts with Ripley Shirt Factory. She was very active in her church, St. Vincent's Cathedral, for 40 years. Ann married John Atkins on July 1, 1969. Ann was predeceased by her parents; husband, John Atkins; daughter, Angela Atkins. SURVIVORS: Her daughter, Amy, her husband, Chad, and two children; grandson by her daughter, Angela; stepdaughter, Michelle; and stepdaughter, Celeste, her husband, Brian, and their child.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020