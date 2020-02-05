Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Ann" Atkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Ann" Atkins Obituary
Mary "Ann" Atkins BEDFORD--Mary "Ann" McClendon Atkins, 72, of Bedford, Texas, born March 1, 1947, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, at a Fort Worth hospice after five years of treatment for renal failure and other health issues. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Vincent's Anglican Cathedral, 1300 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford, Texas, 76022. MEMORIALS: No flowers. Please consider a donation to Camp Crucis Scholarship Fund in Memory of Ann Atkins. Ann was a 1965 graduate of Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas, and a longtime sales representative of men's custom-made shirts with Ripley Shirt Factory. She was very active in her church, St. Vincent's Cathedral, for 40 years. Ann married John Atkins on July 1, 1969. Ann was predeceased by her parents; husband, John Atkins; daughter, Angela Atkins. SURVIVORS: Her daughter, Amy, her husband, Chad, and two children; grandson by her daughter, Angela; stepdaughter, Michelle; and stepdaughter, Celeste, her husband, Brian, and their child.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -