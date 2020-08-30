1/1
Mary B. Coker
Mary B. Coker FORT WORTH--Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and friend, Mary B. Coker, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the age of 82 years. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: was held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Mary was predeceased by her son, Kenneth Spivey. SURVIVORS: Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, Thomas N. Coker; children, Phillip Spivey (Brinda), Charles Spivey, Pamela Askew (Troy), Teresa Maldonado (Mario), Melissa Nickelson (Gary) and Sheila Blevins; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
