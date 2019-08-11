Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Arborlawn United Methodist Church
Mary B. Sharp


1925 - 2019
Mary B. Sharp Obituary
Mary B. Sharp BENBROOK--Mary Bard Sharp, 94, a homemaker, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a gift to Arborlawn United Methodist Church Building Fund, or a would be appreciated. Mary was born in Renner, Texas, to Lela Ethel and William E. Bard. She married Homer W. Sharp in Dallas June 5, 1948. Mary was a member of Arborlawn United Methodist Church, Friendship Sunday School Class, Carswell Retired Officers Wives Club, and the Lone Star Officers Club. She volunteered at the thrift shop at NAS Fort Worth JRB, which supports many charities throughout Tarrant County. She also volunteered at Berry Good Buys for many years. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, parents, two brothers, and two sisters and their husbands. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Karen K. Sharp; son, Michael D. Sharp and wife, Cynthia; grandsons, Matthew M. Sharp (Nikki) and Kyle D. Sharp (Erica); great-grandchildren, Madeline, Eli and Barrett; sister, Winona Leavell of Dallas; sisters-in-law, June Sharp of Burleson and Mary Leigh of Houston; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019
