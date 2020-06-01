Mary Bennett Leaver ARLINGTON--Mary Leaver passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 5:12 p.m. in Arlington, Texas. She was 67. Mary was born June 27, 1952, in Little Rock, Ark., to James Bennett and Corazon Montegrande. She lived with her canine companion, Tootsie. She attended Parkland High School in El Paso, Texas. She was a successful businesswoman in the apparel industry for over 35 years in El Paso, and eventually moving to Weatherford, after retiring, she lived in Arlington until her passing. Mary was a loving mother, devoted friend who had a heart of gold. Her and her mother were intense shoppers who would shop until the stores closed. Mary loved singing, dancing, and traveling with family. She loved hosting the holidays. If you knew her, you loved her, she was fun, and will be dearly missed. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Corazon; father, James; sister, Ann Bennett Comito; and husband of 27 years, Joe Harold Leaver. Mary had one grandchild and one great-grandchild. Mary loved to love and will be dearly missed. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Trista Underwood and Trista's partner, Michelle Bird. She is survived by siblings, James Bennett Jr. (Jackie Bennett) and Karen Miller (David Miller) and longtime partner, James Leonard White. Mary had three stepsons, Joel Leaver (Lanie Leaver), Lennie Leaver, and Michael Leaver.