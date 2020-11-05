Mary Blain
February 9, 1925 - October 20, 2020
Cedar Hill, Texas - Mary Louise Perez Blain
February 9, 1925 – October 20, 2020
Mary Blain (age 95) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her son's house in Cedar Hill, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio Marquez Perez & Elvira Castaneda Perez, 4 sisters, 6 brothers and her husband of 34 years, James Alvin Blain.
Mary was born in Homestead, PA on February 9, 1925, and raised by her grandmother, Maria Garcia Castaneda, but spent most of her childhood in Dallas, Texas. After graduating in 1943 from Crozier Tech High School in Dallas she moved with her grandparents to Detroit, Michigan where she began her career and her relationship with James.
James & Mary married on January 22, 1949 and continued to remain in and around Detroit adding their first five children to their blossoming family. In late 1959, Mary & James moved to Dallas with their children ranging in ages of 3 months to 10 years. In January 1964 the youngest child was born, at which time Mary was raising six children full-time. After the two oldest children graduated from high school in Dallas, Mary & James moved to Arlington, Texas where the four remaining children graduated from high school. Mary returned to working. In the early 1980's, she joined the Arlington Public Library until she retired in January 1996 at the age of 70.
As a member of Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church (SMG), Mary began volunteering (she called it her job) with Baby's World, part of the St. Anthony's Bread Food Panty at SMG. Mary enjoyed serving the community and volunteered until the age of 91. Mary loved reading, traveling with friends, visiting family, and watching performing arts (Live or on TV). She started each day with her morning prayers and reading daily devotionals; she celebrated Mass every chance she got.
She is survived by 6 children: Kathryn & Danny Fletcher from Josephine, TX; Richard Blain & Verna Welch from Wylie, TX; David & Virginia Blain from Cedar Hill, TX; James & Sharon Blain from Ft Worth, TX; Michael & Rena Blain from Hoschton, GA; Patrick Blain from Burleson, TX; 21 Grandkids, 30 Great Grandkids & 8 Great-Great-Grandkids. She is survived by 5 sisters and 2 brothers in Pennsylvania, Texas, and California.
Mary was the matriarch of the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to St Jude.org
in Mary's name. Memorial Mass & Rosary held at Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S Davis Dr, Arlington, TX 76013 on Monday, November 9 at Noon.