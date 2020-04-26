Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
8:30 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Dido Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Evartt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Caldwell Evartt


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Caldwell Evartt Obituary
Mary Caldwell Evartt FORT WORTH--Our family protector, Mary Ann Caldwell Evartt, was called to heaven on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after fighting a difficult battle with cancer. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: For immediate family at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, in Dido Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Biggers Funeral Home. Mary Ann Caldwell was born Sept. 26, 1945, in Wynnewood, Okla., to Marcine and James H. Caldwell. Her greatest love was her family whom she would always fight for beginning with her sister, Teresa Stewart, and brothers, Leroy and Harold Caldwell; later her children, Lisa and Greg Wasson, Carla Smith and Starla Taber; as well as several others. Mary's independent spirit led her to the occupation of driving 18 wheelers. She loved fishing, camping, but, most of all, she loved God and attended BSF for many years studying the Bible. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and many other loved ones. She will be missed but welcomed in the arms of God.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -