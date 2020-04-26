|
|
Mary Caldwell Evartt FORT WORTH--Our family protector, Mary Ann Caldwell Evartt, was called to heaven on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after fighting a difficult battle with cancer. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: For immediate family at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, in Dido Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Biggers Funeral Home. Mary Ann Caldwell was born Sept. 26, 1945, in Wynnewood, Okla., to Marcine and James H. Caldwell. Her greatest love was her family whom she would always fight for beginning with her sister, Teresa Stewart, and brothers, Leroy and Harold Caldwell; later her children, Lisa and Greg Wasson, Carla Smith and Starla Taber; as well as several others. Mary's independent spirit led her to the occupation of driving 18 wheelers. She loved fishing, camping, but, most of all, she loved God and attended BSF for many years studying the Bible. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and many other loved ones. She will be missed but welcomed in the arms of God.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020