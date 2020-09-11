Mary Castro

April 9, 1945 - May 17, 2020

Irving, Texas - Mary Castro, age 75, passed away in Irving on May 17 after battling COVID-19 for just five days. A dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost, she also enjoyed her faith, crafts and bright green thumb.

Mary is survived by daughter Rosie Davis; son Abel Herrera; and treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her daughter Renee Bustamanate and her son Ricardo Bustamanate.

Mary had a heart of gold but she resided in a state where her leadership felt there were "more important things than living," as stated by Texas Lt. Governor Patrick. Like thousands of others #MarkedByCOVID, she should still be alive today. Her preventable death is due to the most craven, callous failures of the federal and state government. Her beautiful life should have never been collateral damage in their rush to reopen the economy.

COVID-19 is claiming a 9/11's worth of U.S. victims every three days. So Mary's daughter is galvanizing her grief into ensuring the country elects government officials who will not put a dollar figure on human life. No one should have to lose their life for the sake of the stock market.





