Mary Catherine Miller

Mary Catherine Miller GRANBURY--Mary Catherine Miller, 90, of Granbury passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, Colleyville. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Mary, the oldest of four children, was born July 24, 1929, in Justin, Texas, to Mary and Oakley Pierce. After two years of college at North Texas State, Mary went to work at Williams & Dickies in Fort Worth. There she met her future husband, Albert Miller. They had 64 years together before his passing in 2015. Mary was preceded in death by her husband and her brothers, Oakley Pierce Jr. and W.J. Pierce. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by her daughter, Barbara Doberenz and husband, Marvin; brother, Jim Pierce and wife, Samantha; grandchildren, Abby Ellis, Lee Childery and wife, Laci, Mark Doberenz and wife, Melanie, and Michael Doberenz; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019
