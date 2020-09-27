Mary Cecile Williams
December 16, 1948 - September 26, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Mary Cecile Williams, 71, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2020.
Visitation at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Interment: Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the St. Vincent dePaul Society at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 3601 Alta Mesa Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76133.
Mary was born December 16, 1948 in Shreveport, La., the daughter of Evelyn Irene Smoke and Samuel James Williams II.
Survivors: Sisters, Melva Rose Wilson and Linda Taylor-West; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.