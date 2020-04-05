|
Mary Clark FORT WORTH--Mary Clark, "Meme," 89, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home surrounded by those that love her. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. Graveside Service: Private in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Mary was born Aug. 17, 1930, in Tampa, Fla. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Charles Clark; daughters, Sammie Pruitt and Tammy Zimmerman and her husband, Tim; grandchildren, Shanna and husband, Aaron, Tyler, Journey and London; great-grandchildren, Trace, Tylee, Rylance, Kace, Koda and Dylan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020