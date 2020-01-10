|
Mary Yantis DUBLIN -- Mary Cowan Yantis passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at a Fort Worth hospice center. SERVICES: Were held Jan. 5 at Dublin's First Baptist Church with burial in New Dublin Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Harrell Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Dublin Historical Society, First Baptist Church of Dublin, or church/charity of donor's choice. Mary Helen, son of Sam and Ina Vaye Cowan, was born Sept. 18, 1934, In Dublin, Texas. She was a 1952 graduate of Dublin High School. She married Richard "Dick" Yantis in 1954. She studied at John Tarleton Agricultural College in Stephenville, and the University of Texas at Austin and UT Arlington, graduating from Texas Christian University. Mrs. Yantis taught high school first at Trimble Technical High School in Fort Worth, then 21 years at Arlington, Bowie and Martin High Schools. She primarily taught American and Texas history. She was an active member of Arlington's First Baptist Church and later Fielder Road Baptist Church. For over 30 years she made many friends among her neighbors on Tulip Drive. After retiring to Dublin in 1995, she joined and encouraged many civic groups and First Baptist Church, Dublin. She loved leading the Dublin Historical Society and Museum. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Richard "Dick" Yantis of UTA and son Mike Yantis; brother James Cowan, M.D. FACS, DABU; and her in-laws, Roy and Ruth Yantis. SURVIVORS: children Susan (Tom) Martin, Dan (Tami) Yantis, daughter-in-law Melissa Yantis; grandson Jon (Kandace) O'Toole; grandchildren, Catherine, Elizabeth and Eric Yantis; great-grandchildren Harrison and Ainsleigh O'Toole.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020