Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrell Funeral Home - Dublin
112 North Camden Street
Dublin, TX 76446
(254) 445-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Yantis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cowan Yantis


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Cowan Yantis Obituary
Mary Yantis DUBLIN -- Mary Cowan Yantis passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at a Fort Worth hospice center. SERVICES: Were held Jan. 5 at Dublin's First Baptist Church with burial in New Dublin Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Harrell Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Dublin Historical Society, First Baptist Church of Dublin, or church/charity of donor's choice. Mary Helen, son of Sam and Ina Vaye Cowan, was born Sept. 18, 1934, In Dublin, Texas. She was a 1952 graduate of Dublin High School. She married Richard "Dick" Yantis in 1954. She studied at John Tarleton Agricultural College in Stephenville, and the University of Texas at Austin and UT Arlington, graduating from Texas Christian University. Mrs. Yantis taught high school first at Trimble Technical High School in Fort Worth, then 21 years at Arlington, Bowie and Martin High Schools. She primarily taught American and Texas history. She was an active member of Arlington's First Baptist Church and later Fielder Road Baptist Church. For over 30 years she made many friends among her neighbors on Tulip Drive. After retiring to Dublin in 1995, she joined and encouraged many civic groups and First Baptist Church, Dublin. She loved leading the Dublin Historical Society and Museum. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Richard "Dick" Yantis of UTA and son Mike Yantis; brother James Cowan, M.D. FACS, DABU; and her in-laws, Roy and Ruth Yantis. SURVIVORS: children Susan (Tom) Martin, Dan (Tami) Yantis, daughter-in-law Melissa Yantis; grandson Jon (Kandace) O'Toole; grandchildren, Catherine, Elizabeth and Eric Yantis; great-grandchildren Harrison and Ainsleigh O'Toole.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -