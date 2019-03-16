|
|
Mary Croom Yeager FORT WORTH--Mary Croom Yeager, 97, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 2 p.m. Monday in Brad Cemetery, Brad, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Mary was born Oct. 4, 1921, in Strawn, Texas, to Horace and Dora Croom. SURVIVORS: Friend and longtime caregiver, Helayna Sanders; sister-in-law, Estella Croom; nieces and nephews, Lewis Wayne Croom, Donna Roland, Faye Tilley, Pam Charbeneau, Jan Daley, Horace Croom, Debbie Croom, Elizabeth Croom, Steven Croom; her adopted family, Chris Sanders and Emelly Flores; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019