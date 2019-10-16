|
Mary D. Stanley FORT WORTH -- Mary Beth Deickmiller Stanley passed away September 1, 2019 at the age of 81. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Sat., Oct. 19, First Baptist Church in Hurst and a gathering after the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to a charity in their name. Mary was born February 18, 1938 in Fort Worth to William and Evelyn Deickmiller. Mary married the love of her life, John in 1960 and started a family while working full time job with the state. In retirement she and John were able to fulfill their lifelong dreams of traveling. Family was always a priority and she made sure that everyone around her felt like they were family. Mary was very active with the church and volunteered for many local charities. Her passing was followed by John's a few days after hers. SURVIVORS: 2 sons and daughter in laws, Mike and Deby Stanley and David and Cindy Stanley. Mary had 7 grandkids and 15 great-grandkids.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019