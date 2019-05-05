Mary DeAngelis HURST-- Mary Linda Mull DeAngelis, 81, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at her home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life will be held in May; details will be posted on Facebook. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or any other charity. Linda was born in DeLeon, Texas, Oct. 3, 1937, the daughter of Willie and Lottie Mull. Linda was a lifelong servant as a wonderful mother, teacher and grandma. She taught at Bedford Heights Elementary in the H-E-B area for 28 years and delighted in being the "hard teacher." It brought her immense pleasure when students would come back, visit and tell her that she prepared them for high school. Cole and Carsen were blessed when their Grandma retired and was able to care for them until they started school. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; older brother, Ronald; and grandson, Ryan DeAngelis. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Lori Griffith (George), Michael DeAngelis, and Dena McCallum (Robbie); her grandchildren, Cameron (Alex), Cole and Carsen Griffith, Eric DeAngelis (Nicole), Southern DeAngelis, and Drew and Matt McCallum; her sisters, Sarah Weaver (Noel) and Janet McGinnis (Jerry); six great-grandchildren; longtime best friend, Bobbie Robicheaux; and extended family.



