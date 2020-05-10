Mary Dee Goad Jackson FORT WORTH--Mary Dee Goad Jackson went to sleep in Jesus on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Mary was born Jan. 1, 1928, in Venus, Texas, to George and Grace Goad before the family moved to Fort Worth. Mary's love of music was evidenced early in life. She and her sister, Nada, were a singing duo well known in local churches of Christ. After graduating Paschal High School, she pursued this passion, singing with the Fort Worth Opera for 10 years. During World War II, Mary worked at the U.S. Post Office. A few years later, she worked as secretary in the executive suite at Sid W. Richardson, Inc. In 1955 she married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Jackson, in the largest wedding ever held in the old West Berry church of Christ building. A year later, she became a full-time homemaker and mother. After her children were nearly grown, she returned to the professional world, working as a secretary at Fort Worth ISD for almost 28 years, where she was proud to have been the first employee to self-train in using the newest microcomputer at that time, a TRS-80 desktop. As important as music was in her life, Mary was known for many other talents. She was an exceptional cook, in her kitchen or over a campfire. She was a gifted knitter and seamstress, having made her own elegant wedding dress. Family gatherings were her specialty, and Mary never saw a holiday she didn't like, especially Christmas. In the mid-1960s she inspired a tradition of family vacations camping all over Colorado for up to a month at a time. Her family was central to her life. She shared the joy of singing with her "sweetheart" for six decades. Her kids remember her as the smartest woman they ever knew, articulate with unparalleled memory. She modeled Christ-like characteristics to three generations of Jacksons, and all remember fondly singing her favorite hymn, "Doxology" (now called "DeeDee's Song"), at every family gathering. Above all, Mary loved her Lord deeply. She taught fourth-grade Sunday School for years, as well as women's classes and Bible studies. In 1968 she and Bob moved the family to Riverhead, Long Island, N.Y., to serve a local congregation as vocational missionaries. But her greatest success was her own familial mission field. In keeping with her generous life, she willed her body to research and education at UT Southwestern. Since large gatherings are not possible at this time, the family will make arrangements for a memorial service at a later date. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and beloved husband of almost 60 years, all of Fort Worth. She is survived by her children, Jane Esparza and husband, Roland, and Robert D. Jackson of Fort Worth, and Bradley Jackson and wife, Leslie, of Plano, Texas. She is also survived by grandson, Nathan Jackson and wife, Crystal; granddaughters, Leah Hull and husband, Kevin, Chloe Jackson and Hailee Mumm; as well as great-granddaughters, Claire Jackson and Brooklyn Hull; and great-grandsons, Brayden Hull and Hayden Jackson. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the "Borba South Florida Church Plant Fund," Hot Springs Village Church of Christ, 210 Balboa Road, Hot Springs Village, AR 71904, 501-922-2827.