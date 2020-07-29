Mary E. Hathcock Barnett WHITE SETTLEMENT--Mary E. Hathcock Barnett, 100, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Ash Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Mary was born Jan. 1, 1920, in Sparta, Texas, and was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Barnett, and a son, Leonard Hatten. SURVIVORS: Her children, Linda Spears and husband, Jay, Steve Barnett, and Barney Barnett and wife, Jane: daughter-in-law, Debra Barnett. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.