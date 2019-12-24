|
Mary Eleanor Fant Toler FORT WORTH--Mary Eleanor Fant Toler, 84, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Cremation is under the direction of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Eleanor was a paralegal and legal secretary for many years in both the Fort Worth and New Orleans areas. Eleanor was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Thomas H. Toler; mother, Lillian Kyle Fant; father, James Allen Fant; and brother, Henry Allen Fant. SURVIVORS: Son, Mark Scott Lindsay and daughter-in-law, Tamara Joy Harrison Lindsay; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 24, 2019