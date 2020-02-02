|
Mary Elise Yarbro FORT WORTH--Mary Elise Yarbro, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, just as she lived her life, with a smile on her face. SERVICE: A celebration of her life will take place with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Christ Chapel Bible Church, Dr. Gilbert Davis officiating. Burial: 9:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Williamsburg Room of Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Elise Alderdice Yarbro was born in Midlothian, Texas, on June 5, 1921, to Joseph Lloyd and Mary Hamlett Alderdice. She grew up in Midlothian and graduated as valedictorian from Midlothian High School. She received two degrees from Texas Woman's University and was listed in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. She was the author of "For God and Suzi" (written after the sudden death of her daughter) published in 1972 and "The Long Goodbye" (an Alzheimer caregiver's handbook) published in 2003. Elise was very active in civic, community, and church work all her life: a member of University Christian Church, serving in many capacities; a member of the first committee to bring hospices to Fort Worth in 1973; and, an accomplished speaker giving many programs, Bible studies, and book reviews. She was always very "crafty" and artistic with beading flowers, needlepoint, crocheting, knitting, charcoal drawing, painting, etc. When asked her favorite hobby she stated that she "dearly loved people!" As her family can attest, she was beloved as well. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Kelly and Stonegate Nursing staff and residents for all their love and care. Elise was preceded in death by beloved husband, Wes Yarbro; beloved daughter, Suzanne Elise Yarbro; grandson, Richard Alan Hughes Jr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lloyd and Dorothy Alderdice and Barham and Sunny Alderdice. SURVIVORS: Son, Jim Yarbro and his wife, Joyce; daughter, Rosemary and her husband, Richard Hughes; grandchildren, Joseph Wesley Yarbro (and his mother, Judy), Regan Elise Hughes Andrews and her husband, Daniel Cullen Andrews, Robyn Hughes, Jocelynn and Clay Myers, Jeremy and Kim Ruthardt; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous beloved nephews and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020