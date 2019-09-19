|
Mary Elizabeth Carey FORT WORTH -- Mary Elizabeth Carey, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. GRAVESIDE: Private. Friends and family are invited to Mary's reception and celebration of her life from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Ridglea Country Club. Memorials: The family request donations be made to Cook Children's of Fort Worth. The daughter of Mary Elizabeth and George Starry was born Nov. 25, 1930, in San Antonio, Texas. Mary was the only girl of four brothers. She married Daniel Blythe Carey, Sr., and moved to Fort Worth with whom she raised her two children. Mary's greatest joys in life were her family and many friends. Mary cherished her role of "Mimi" to her three grandchildren. She loved teaching preschool and working with children. Mary was a member of the Fort Worth Garden Club and very involved in the preschool programs at Wedgewood Baptist, Travis Avenue and Broadway Baptist. SURVIVORS: Two sons, Daniel Blythe Carey, Jr., and wife, Kimberly Wendland Carey of Fort Worth and Bradford Wayne Carey and wife, Elka Carey of Germany; three grandchildren, Kaydee Elizabeth Carey Hill and husband, Franklin Sterling Hill of Dallas, Natalie Nolan Carey Odom and husband, Wesley Lee Odom of Lewisville and John Daniel Carey of Germany; and a number of other loving relatives and dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019