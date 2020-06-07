Mary Elizabeth Finn Gillilan FORT WORTH--Mary Elizabeth Finn Gillilan passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Fort Worth at the age of 68. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, with a rosary starting at 10:30 a.m., at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Fort Worth. All attendees must wear a mask. It will be live-streamed at standrewcc.org/live-stream. MEMORIALS: St. Andrew Catholic School Tuition Assistance Fund, 3304 Dryden Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109; Guys and Girls Operating as Leaders (GOAL) Scholarship Fund, 1228 Bryn Mawr Place, Denton, TX 76201. Mary was born May 15, 1952, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Pat and Bebe Finn. She married Bill, her high school sweetheart, in 1972. Mary spent most of her adult life working in support of Catholic education both in San Antonio and Fort Worth, including 28 years at St. Andrew Catholic School in Fort Worth. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Bebe Finn, and her brother, Kevin. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by Bill, her husband of 48 years; her children, Sarah, Teresa and Paul (Adriana)l; her grandchildren, Hayley, Caitlin, and Alex; her siblings, Joe (Bobbie), Briddy (Mark), and Michael (Deborah); her cousins; a large extended family; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.