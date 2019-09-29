|
Mary Elizabeth Flores EULESS--Mary Elizabeth Flores peacefully passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Grapevine, Texas. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home followed by a committal service at 1 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis, Arlington, Texas, 76012 with a rosary service to be held at 7 p.m. Mary was born April 6, 1942, in Laredo, Texas, to Gerardo and Hermelinda Murillo. Coming from a family of educators, Mary became one herself and devoted her time to her students as well as being a counselor to many. After retiring, she became a real estate agent. During her free time, she enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting. Even though the role of educator and counselor was a big part of who she was, being a wife, mother, and grandmother was what brought her the most joy. Mary was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Miguel "Mike" Flores. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by her children, Ruth Flores Gutierrez (Johnny) and Jerry Flores; grandsons, Antonio, Josh, Jared, Joey; great-grandchildren, Jacen, Maddie; as well as many other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019