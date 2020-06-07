Mary Elizabeth Goscinski PANTEGO--Mary E. Goscinski, born Dec. 12, 1924, in Camden, N.J., died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Arlington, Texas, at 95 years old. Mary was a retired registered nurse. She graduated near the end of World War II. She met and married her husband in 1946. They moved from North Tonawanda, N.Y., to Arlington, Texas, in 1952 where Mary was a nurse for a local physician and became an active member of the Arlington Nurses Club, which was a service organization that provided annual scholarships and was instrumental in the planning for Arlington Memorial Hospital, founded in 1958. Her last years were happy times renewing old friendships and making new friends at The Waterford retirement community in Pantego, Texas. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; her son, David; and her dearest friend, Betty Franklin. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by her daughter, Carol Eblen and husband, Mark, of Pantego, Texas, and their four adult children; her son David's two adult children; sister, Peggy Carney; many beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends. As a career health professional Mary would have encouraged all her dear ones to protect themselves from the Covid-19 Global Pandemic. In the interest of safety no funeral or graveside services will be held at this time.