Mary Elizabeth Harberson Walling HALTOM CITH--Mary Elizabeth Harberson Walling, 98, of Haltom City, Texas, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, of natural causes. SERVICE: Mary will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery in a private ceremony the first week in June. Mary was born in Denton County on July 26, 1921, as the eighth of nine children to Mary Elizabeth Brown Harberson and William Franklin Harberson. Mary graduated from Sanger High School and moved to Fort Worth, where she met Vernon Walling. They married in 1941 and were stationed in Chicago and Wisconsin during World War II. When the war was over, they moved back to Texas and started their family. In 1968, when their two youngest of the five children were in first grade, Mary returned to work and was employed by Alcon Laboratories, where she retired in June 1990 after 22 years of service. Mary often told her children stories about her childhood on the Harberson Farm. She carried wonderful memories about each family member and could sketch a colorful, verbal picture on the challenges and rewards of agrarian culture. Her life as a farmer's daughter set the tone for her tireless work ethic, fearless persona, and foundation for talents and interests, which were numerous and well-honed. Mary could whip up an elaborate dinner for seven in short time, which would feature one or more of her famous specialties like fried chicken, cream gravy, chocolate potato cake, any pie with meringue, oatmeal cookies, dill picklesJust to name a few. She was also an amazing seamstress who made most of her children's clothing as well as her own, an avid gardener who mowed her meticulous lawn twice weekly until she was 86, an amateur historian with a never-ending quest for knowledge, and she adored traveling, which included trips to the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Israel and Egypt. However, nothing could match Mary's passion for taking care of her children and grandchildren. Later in life, she resumed a close relationship with her high school sweetheart, Johnny Chambers. They were constant, inseparable companions until his death in 2015. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Will; brothers, Edward, Lewis, Les, Mike, Bud and Calvin; and sisters, Opal and Billye (Willie Fae). SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Karen Walling; son, Vernon and his partner, Johnathan Dazey; son, Philip and his wife, Julie Mihalisin; son, Barry and his wife, Jolyn Mercer Walling; son, Garry and his partner, Tom Kelly; and grandsons, Ryan, Blake and Jesse. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Kelly and his staff for the excellent medical care they provided during Mary's last 13 years. The family would especially like to thank Regina Foreman, Lottie Vaivaka and Lesieli Afungia, who provided Mary with around-the-clock loving and compassionate homecare until she was ready to move on. MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL Greenwood Cremation Society 2301 N Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111, 817-831-0511 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.