Mary Elizabeth HeldenbrandDecember 26, 1969 - September 10, 2020Southlake, TX - Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Schafer Heldenbrand, of Southlake, Texas, was welcomed into Heaven on September 10, 2020 after fighting a courageous 2 1/2 year battle against cancer. She fought with such strength and grace, her unimaginable bravery could only be compared to the fiercest warrior.Beth loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was born on December 26, 1969 in Lafayette, LA to Arthur and Linda Schafer. In her teens and 20's she became a top international fashion model and was featured in hundreds of magazines. She eventually moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and enjoyed a long, successful career in sales. She excelled as a top producer for First Data/Fiserve, making the elite President's Club year after year.Beth was a devoted and loving mother, which was evident every weekend during her children's swim meets. She cheered so loudly that she could be heard from across the natatorium as she beamed with pride. In addition to cheering for her kids, she also enjoyed playing golf and vacationing with her family and friends.Beth was a bright light in this world and touched the lives of so many people. Her compassionate heart and selfless generosity was extraordinary. Her smile could light up a room and her laughter was contagious. Beth's humorous quick wit and upbeat personality was magnetic. She was so much fun to be around, especially during football season (Geaux Saints!). She had a natural ability to find something in common with anyone and instantly make a friend.When she entered the gates of Heaven she was greeted with a standing ovation while God shined a spotlight on her life and said, "Well done, my good and faithful servant!"Beth's legacy will live on in her children, who have so many of her beautiful traits. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by her survivors, husband, Jeff, children, Hailey, and Dylan, parents Arthur and Linda Schafer, siblings, Sharon Keeran (Kevin), Kelly Schafer, John Schafer (Lana) and niece Mattie Schafer. Beth was preceded in death by her younger sister Shelly Schafer.A celebration of Beth's life will be held at 1:00 PM on September 17, 2020, at The Bowden, 1775 Keller Pkwy, Keller, Texas 76248, with a burial to follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. The family would like to invite everyone to return to The Bowden for a reception following the burial.