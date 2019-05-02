|
Mary Elizabeth Rhodes FORT WORTH -- Mary Elizabeth Rhodes,80, fell asleep in The Arms of Jesus Christ April 28, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, True Light Baptist Church. Mary will be buried in The Garden of Faith in Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 7 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at the funeral home. She was formally educated in the Fort Worth Public Schools. At an early age, Mary became a member of North Ebenezer Baptist Church. She was a faithful member for most of her life until she joined the True Light Baptist Church. She loved both churches. Mary was a loving Christian mother, devoted to her children. She will be deeply missed. SURVIVORS: Cherishing the beauty and warmth of her memory are her beloved children: Marilyn #1, Gary #2, Brenda #3, Vivian #4, Cynthia #5, Cheryl #6, Kenneth #7, Donald #8, Frederick #9, Darlene #10, Annette #11 and Karon #12; her sister, Thresia; 3 generations of grandchildren; a host of extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 2, 2019