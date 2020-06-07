Mary Elizabeth Roso ARLINGTON--Mary Elizabeth Roso (nee Asztalos) passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a battle with colon cancer. She was surrounded by her family and passed gently. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Arlington, Texas. Mary was born Aug. 15, 1930, to John and Mary Asztalos in Waukesha, Wis. Mary graduated high school then went to Carroll College in Waukesha. On April 15, 1950, she married Frank A. Roso. They enjoyed over six decades of marriage. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; her daughter, Linda; and daughter-in-law, Mary. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Frank (Mary), Robert, Michael (Debbie) and Patrick (Kenda).