Mary Elizabeth Roso
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Roso ARLINGTON--Mary Elizabeth Roso (nee Asztalos) passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a battle with colon cancer. She was surrounded by her family and passed gently. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Arlington, Texas. Mary was born Aug. 15, 1930, to John and Mary Asztalos in Waukesha, Wis. Mary graduated high school then went to Carroll College in Waukesha. On April 15, 1950, she married Frank A. Roso. They enjoyed over six decades of marriage. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; her daughter, Linda; and daughter-in-law, Mary. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Frank (Mary), Robert, Michael (Debbie) and Patrick (Kenda).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved