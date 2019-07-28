|
Mary Elizabeth "Bambi" St. Cyr FORT WORTH--Mary Elizabeth "Bambi" St. Cyr was born May 11, 1956, in Meridian, Pa., and died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Fort Worth with her friends and angels surrounding her. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will take place at a later date. MEMORIALS: Please make donations to Community Hospice of Fort Worth, 1111 Summit Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76102. Bambi's life made a difference in so many other lives. Hers was an example of a life well lived in service and sacrifice to others. She was a caring generous person, who always listened well, and responded with kindness. Her friends knew they could always depend on her to show up and lovingly give of her time and talents. The care and tenderness she showed to both her friends and the patients she cared for as a registered nurse for 35 years was exemplary. Many people were the recipients of her generosity, humility and sensitive manner. She inspired her friends with her positivity, and cared more about others than herself. She had a gigantic giving heart and changed the lives of others less fortunate. Bambi worked full time at Angelo's Barbecue in Fort Worth, while studying to be a registered nurse at Tarrant County College, where she graduated from in 1984. After graduation, she had a variety of nursing positions, as well as being an integrative medicine specialist and massage therapist. However, her greatest love was hospice nursing. Bambi always rose to this higher level of caring for both the physical and human spirit. She shared her love of music with her beloved husband, George Beatty, a concert pianist. Her eyes would light up when she saw him play. He was able to support his dreams because of her. Bambi loved her animals, Zack, Eve and Jimmie, and often referred to them as her children. She loved the outdoors, especially the mountains of Pennsylvania. Bambi believed in what you think and focus on is often who you become as a person. She always stayed positive and affirmed this on a daily basis. She made the world a better place, and those who knew and loved her felt it was an honor and privilege that she was in their life. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her vast number of friends, including Nancy and Doyle Kupper, Phillip and Amanda Kupper, Karina Ceuterick and Michael Reed.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019