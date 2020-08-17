Mary Ellen Glass FORT WORTH--Mary Ellen Glass, 86, went to her heavenly home Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Mary was born Dec. 16, 1933, in Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of James Roy Allen and Mary Ellen Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Glass, on March 30, 2020. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by son, Chuck Willis of San Antonio, Texas; daughters, Pam Hausrath and Carolyn Chamness of Fort Worth. Mary also leaves behind four grandsons and two great-granddaughters.