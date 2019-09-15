|
|
Mary Ellen Schnitz ARLINGTON -- Mary Mason Schnitz, 53 of Arlington, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, following a courageous battle against ovarian cancer. SERVICE: A celebration of Mary's life will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 21 at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home, Arlington. Mary was born May 30, 1966 in Ft. Worth. She attended Arlington ISD, graduating from Sam Houston High School in 1984. She married her soul mate and love, Timothy Schnitz in 1999. Mary was co-owner and manager alongside her husband with their business, S.O.S. Plumbing. Her greatest joy was her family and friends, whom she loved dearly. Mary was extremely loving and cared for all of those around her. She loved family and friend gatherings, spending time with her grandchildren, and going to Cowboy games. Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Melanie Hensleigh-Parsons; her father, Bill Murray; grandparents, Bunt and Thelma Nelson and Press and Ellen Mason; aunt, Pat Nelson; and cousins, Jane and Jim Mason. SURVIVORS: her husband, Timothy Schnitz; daughter, Elizabeth Schnitz; children, Riley Schnitz, Tyler Schnitz, Tanya (Eli) Suarez, Tanner Schnitz, and Sarah Ann Tennes; grandchildren, Zander, Aria, and Noah; mother, Sherry Murray; father, Billy Mason; niece Carole Jane Hensleigh, mother-in-law Susie Kingery, and many extended family and tribe of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019