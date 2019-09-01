|
|
Mary Eloise McAmis FORT WORTH--In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13, 2019, with her children surrounding her, Mary Eloise McAmis passed into Heaven. Her prayers to be joined in all eternity with her beloved husband had been answered. INURNMENT: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Eloise graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in 1942. She worked as an office manager for several insurance agencies before retiring. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed greatly. Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd H. McAmis; her parents, Thelbert and Lula Pearl Morris Owens; her only brother, Thelbert "Sonny" Owens Jr. SURVIVORS: Her children, Carolyn Miller of Othello, Wash., Patricia Hailey of Mesa, Wash., and James (Karla) McAmis of Fort Worth, Texas; along with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019