Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McAmis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eloise McAmis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Eloise McAmis Obituary
Mary Eloise McAmis FORT WORTH--In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13, 2019, with her children surrounding her, Mary Eloise McAmis passed into Heaven. Her prayers to be joined in all eternity with her beloved husband had been answered. INURNMENT: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Eloise graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in 1942. She worked as an office manager for several insurance agencies before retiring. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed greatly. Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd H. McAmis; her parents, Thelbert and Lula Pearl Morris Owens; her only brother, Thelbert "Sonny" Owens Jr. SURVIVORS: Her children, Carolyn Miller of Othello, Wash., Patricia Hailey of Mesa, Wash., and James (Karla) McAmis of Fort Worth, Texas; along with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.