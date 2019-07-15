|
|
Mary Evelyn Francis ARLINGTON--Mary Evelyn Francis, 88, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday in Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the USO, www.uso.org/donate. Mary was born Sept. 30, 1930, in Texarkana, Ark., to Murray and Cara Shaw. She had careers as a congressional secretary, registered nurse, and high school educator. She was an active member of the First Christian Church in Arlington. Mary was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: Husband of 66 years, Ken Francis; sons, Mitchell Francis and wife, Toni, and Murray Francis and wife, Sophie; grandchildren, Douglas, Sarah, Kathleen, Rachel, and Peter; great-granddaughter, Evelyn; sisters, Elaine McCafferty, Virginia Shaw, and Wilba Swearingen; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 15, 2019