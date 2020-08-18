Mary Evelyn Mulholland BURLESON--Our beautiful, sweet wife, mother and grandmother, Evelyn Mulholland, 86, passed away peacefully at home in Burleson on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Evelyn was born in Quanah, Texas, Nov. 25, 1933, to Ora Irene Gregory Sims and Everett Lee Sims. She enjoyed tennis as a young woman, Bridge Club and bowling later in life. She also loved walking as the sun rose, but family was the most important to her. She had a loving and sweet spirit, although sometimes sassy. She was loved and cherished by us all and will be missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Shawn Kellie Roland, and her sisters, Ruth Hukill and Shirley Campbell. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill; her children, Pamela Mulholland Roland (Bill), Sammie Mulholland Slocum (Scott), David Mulholland (Jan) and Jolynn Mulholland McCormick; grandchildren, Amanda Newcomb (Jason), Katie Roland, Emma Mulholland, Nicole Alexander (Brian), Trevor Slocum, Rusty Roland (Alison), Kaston McCormick, Kade McCormick, Kesslie McCormick and Kansas McCormick; great-grandchildren, Madelynne Newcomb, Kasey Roland, Maddox Newcomb, Parker Evelynn Alexander and Mia Rose Roland; and many nieces and nephews.