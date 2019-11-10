|
Mary Evelyn Richardson KELLER--Mary Evelyn Richardson, 83, of Keller passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Keller. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Forest Ridge Funeral Home. Mary was born Jan. 18, 1936, to Audie and Viola Goin in Wichita Falls, Texas, and raised in Hastings, Okla. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Von" Richardson. SURVIVORS: Left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Philip Wayne Richardson of Weed, Calif.; daughter, Susan Rene Morgan of Keller; grandchildren, Michelle Rice and husband, Greg, and Matthew Morgan and wife, Christine; and great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kylie, Blaire and Hannah.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019