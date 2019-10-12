|
Mary Farler VanHoose MOORE, OKLA.--Mary Farler VanHoose, 81, of Moore, Okla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Rosemound Cemetery in Commerce. Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Commerce, Texas. MEMORIALS: The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory be made to the . Mary was born March 14, 1938. in Commerce, Texas. She grew up in Commerce, attending Commerce High School, graduating in 1956. Her family were faithful members of the First United Methodist Church in Commerce. Following high school, Mary attended East Texas State University, earning her Bachelor of Science in education in 1959. In 1967, Mary earned her Master of Science. Mary enjoyed a lengthy 33-year career in education. She taught in the Arlington Independent School District in Arlington, Texas. She touched the lives of countless young people in junior high and high school during her time teaching. In 1974, Mary married William VanHoose in Fort Worth, Texas. Following retirement, Mary enjoyed being part of the Red Hat Society in Arlington. Her particular chapter of the Society was affectionately called the "Scarlet O'Hara" chapter. Her favorite times were spent with her family, namely her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, William; her children, Gail Howell and husband, Ron, and Jeff Arnwine and wife, Terry; grandchildren, Cindy Taylor, Justin Howell, Allyson Arnwine and Drew Arnwine; great-grandchildren, Ethan Self, Blake Howell, Lyric Howell, Coleston Arnwine and Penelope Arnwine; sisters, Lou Nell Spurrier and Janice Farler.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 12, 2019