Mary Frances Butler FORT WORTH--Mary Frances Butler, 78, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at University Christian Church in Fort Worth and will be private due to COVID-19. She will be interred with her husband in the Memorial Room at University Christian Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Mary was born in Paris, Texas, to Finis White and Myrta Veda Fuller White Shiver on Nov. 25, 1941. Mary graduated from Hillcrest Nursing School in Tulsa, Okla. During her nursing career, Mary specialized in infection control, serving terms as president of both the Association of Professionals in Infection Control and the Texas Society of Infection Control and Prevention. Mary enjoyed gardening, especially orchids, and was president of the Fort Worth Orchid Society. She also loved her pets, the opera, needlepoint, and finding and giving gifts to her beloved family at Christmas. In the eighth grade, Mary met her precious husband, the late Rev. John Butler. They began dating as high school juniors and were later married for 53 years before his passing in 2015. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John, and sister, Virginia Ruth Reeves. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by her daughters, Kelley Sharp and husband, Ken, of Benbrook, Julie Swain and husband, Jeff, of Weatherford; and grandchildren, Andrew and Zachary Swain.



