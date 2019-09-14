|
Mary Frances Freeman FORT WORTH -- Mary Frances Freeman passed away Sept 10, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m., Sept. 30, Altamesa Church of Christ, 4600 Altamesa Blvd, Ft Worth, Texas 76133. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund that will be sent over to Mary Frances' grandaugther's orphange in Africa. Contact family member for information. Mary Frances was born Sept. 21, 1943 in Plant City, Florida. She spent her life giving to her family and friends. Her most cherished job was being a mother. She is sorely missed. SURVIVORS: her loving son, James Petty; loving daughter, Eve McCain; her sister, Oleda Baker of Boca Raton, Fla., and Carmen Bailey of Ft Worth; and her 6 beloved grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 14, 2019