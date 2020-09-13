Sister Mary Frances SerafinoFebruary 5, 1930 - September 9, 2020Fort Worth, TX - Sister Mary Frances Serafino, 90, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020.Services: Due to Covid, the services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorials: Sisters of Saint Mary, 909 West Shaw Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110.Sister Mary Frances Serafino was born in Ganado, TX. The family moved to Duncanville where she attended public schools until her first year of College at Our Lady of Victory. In 1949 she entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Mary.Sister Mary Frances taught in Catholic Schools in the dioceses of Galveston-Houston and Fort Worth, serving as teacher and principal as well as music teacher and choir director. She also served as Novice Director. After her religious studies at Catholic University, she was religious education director in several parishes in Virginia and Fort Worth. She did a great deal of retreat work, while her latest love was her active engagement with the Daughters of Abraham, a group of Christian, Muslim and Jewish women who work and pray for harmony in our divided world.Among her greatest gifts was her ability as a spiritual director.Survivors: Sister Mary Frances is survived by her sister, Sister Charles Marie, nieces, nephews, and Sisters of her religious congregation.