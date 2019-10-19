|
|
Mary G. Hicks LAKE WORTH--Mary G. Hicks died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. SERVICE: 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Burial: 11 a.m. Monday in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: Noon until service time on Sunday at the funeral home. She was preceded in death by Billy M. Hicks Sr., Merry Vonn Hicks, Gerry Dawn Toten, Hannah Toten, Mitchell and Lucille Campbell, Lane Campbell, and Vicki Hicks. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Kerry J. (Stephen) Cunningham, Sherry F. Hicks, Terry S. Hicks; sons, Billy M. Hicks Jr., Brett M. Hicks; eight grandchildren and their spouses; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019