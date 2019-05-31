Mary Gemma Lubrano FORT WORTH -- Mary Gemma Lubrano, 85, died peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 after a courageous and swift battle with cancer. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 p.m. with a Rosary at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Born on October 5, 1933 in Staten Island, NY, Mary Gemma was the daughter of Philip J. and Mary Murphy. Her brother was Philip D. Murphy. On February 2, 1957, Mary Gemma married Andrew A. Lubrano. Two years later, they welcomed their first of eight children. They moved to Fort Worth in the summer of 1974. As a dedicated wife and mother, Mary spent her days tending to the needs of her devoted husband and children. When her children began leaving "the nest," Mary spent time volunteering at a local food pantry and at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. She participated in a book club with other women at church. When her husband became a member of the Arlington Goodtimes Chorus, she accompanied him to performances and competitions. Both belonged to the Italian Club and St. Michael's Leisure Club. Mary Gemma had a wonderful dry wit, which was still evident during her final days. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and infant son, Michael Joseph Lubrano. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 63 years, Andrew A. Lubrano; children, Dr. Vincent Lubrano and wife, Debbie, Dr. Philip Lubrano and wife, Kathy, Andrew Lubrano and wife, Nancy, Angela Forsyth and husband, Jackie, Gina Jaggers and husband, Jack, Lawrence Lubrano and wife, Nynochka, Gemma Urbanek and husband Frank; twenty-five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three sister in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews.



