Mary Harrison FORT WORTH -- Mary Harrison, 82, passed away July 7, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m., July 11, Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., July 10, Ferguson Funeral Home. Mary was born July 22, 1937 in Marshall, Texas. She graduated from I.M. Terrell High School in 1956 and also was a longterm member of Como First Missionary Baptist Church where she served as Deaconess and on the Usher Board. She loved to watch Venus and Serena play tennis and the Dallas Cowboys. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Pamela (Rolland) Irvin, Nyoka "Mimi" (Eric) Paul, Stacey Harrison; brother, Curtis (Annette) Taylor, Jr.; grandchildren, Patrick Irvin and Kelly Irvin.