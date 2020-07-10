1/1
Mary Harrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Harrison FORT WORTH -- Mary Harrison, 82, passed away July 7, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m., July 11, Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., July 10, Ferguson Funeral Home. Mary was born July 22, 1937 in Marshall, Texas. She graduated from I.M. Terrell High School in 1956 and also was a longterm member of Como First Missionary Baptist Church where she served as Deaconess and on the Usher Board. She loved to watch Venus and Serena play tennis and the Dallas Cowboys. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Pamela (Rolland) Irvin, Nyoka "Mimi" (Eric) Paul, Stacey Harrison; brother, Curtis (Annette) Taylor, Jr.; grandchildren, Patrick Irvin and Kelly Irvin.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved