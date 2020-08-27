Mary Hatton FORT WORTH -- On Monday August 24, 2020, Mary Hatton went to be with our Lord and Savior. SERVICE: The mausoleum service is at 3:00 at Laurel Land Cemetery, to be followed by a celebration of life at her favorite Asian restaurant on Northeast 28th Street. MEMORIALS: In lieu of the family flowers or contributions can be sent to Laurel Land. Mary was born in Fort Worth, Texas on November 17th 1940 to William and Lois Brantley Johnson. She was a graduate of Paschal High School in Fort Worth. Mary had so many accomplishments in her lifetime. She worked at Texas Drug Company, she owned her own photography studio and later worked for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department until retirement. She made many friends along the way. Mary will forever be loved and missed very much. Mary is preceded in death by the love of her life, James Guy Hatton. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by her daughter, Kristina Rutherford and her fiancé Robert Rivet Jr. of Jefferson Texas; grandchildren, Brittany Cobb and her husband Roger Cobb of Fort Worth, Katelyn Weaver and her husband Michael Weaver of Rio Vista Texas and Shelbi Johnson of Fort Worth; seven great grandchildren; sister, Nelda Sue Johnson of Kansas City, Mo. and numerous nieces and nephews.