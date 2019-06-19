Home

Mary Helen Collier FORT WORTH--Mary Helen Collier, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, stepped into the presence of her Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019, after having lived life to its fullest for 87 years. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at University Baptist Church. MEMORIALS: Her memory may be honored with a gift to the Euterpean Club or missions work at University Baptist Church. Mary Helen was born Aug. 2, 1931, to Reuben and Mary Kate McGilvary in Plainview, Texas. She graduated from Hereford High School and McMurray University, where she was an active band member. Mrs. Collier was a private piano teacher, a volunteer at Harris Hospital, a member of the Euterpean Club, a believer and member at University Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and dedicated her life to serving others. In addition to her parents, Mary Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Jere, and son, Kent. SURVIVORS: Mrs. Collier is survived by children, Cindy and Randy Vaughn, Christy and Marty Strayhorn, Kyle and Charlotte Collier; grandchildren, Sarah and David, Stacie and David, Nathan, Jeffrey and Camille; great-granddaughters, Hannah and Olivia; numerous relatives; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 19, 2019
