Mary I. Garcia
1936 - 2020
Mary I. Garcia FORT WORTH--Mary I. Garcia, 83, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial service: St. Mary's Cemetery, West, Texas, 76691. Visitation: 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home. Mary was born in October 1936 in West, Texas, to Juan and Jeronima Ibarra Garcia. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and multiple siblings. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by her daughters, Dianne, Lisa, Melissa; her son, Richard; sisters, Josie and Dora; grandchildren, Stephanie, Steven, Michael, Carlos, Christina, Amanda, Julian, Noel, Clarissa; and multiple great-grandchildren. Mary Garcia will always be loved and alive in our hearts.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
03:00 PM
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
JUN
3
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
500 Kennedale Sublett Road
Kennedale, TX 76060
(817) 572-1681
