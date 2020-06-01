Mary I. Garcia FORT WORTH--Mary I. Garcia, 83, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial service: St. Mary's Cemetery, West, Texas, 76691. Visitation: 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home. Mary was born in October 1936 in West, Texas, to Juan and Jeronima Ibarra Garcia. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and multiple siblings. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by her daughters, Dianne, Lisa, Melissa; her son, Richard; sisters, Josie and Dora; grandchildren, Stephanie, Steven, Michael, Carlos, Christina, Amanda, Julian, Noel, Clarissa; and multiple great-grandchildren. Mary Garcia will always be loved and alive in our hearts.