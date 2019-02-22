|
Mary Jane Champion MANSFIELD -- Mary Jane Champion entered Heaven on February 18, 2019. SERVICE: A Memorial will be held at Blessing Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 23. Internment at her family plot in Texarkana will be at a later date. Jane was born to Lillie and William Bentley on Aug. 1, 1932 in Texarkana. She raised two sons with her husband "Champ" of 38 years in Odessa, Texas. She taught and beautifully played piano. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. SURVIVORS: sons, Paul and partner, Rod, Kyle and his wife, Sherri; grandchildren, Courtney and her husband, Matt, Rachel and Samantha.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019