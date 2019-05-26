Mary Jane Micallef FORT WORTH--Mary Jane Micallef went to be with our precious Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Fort Worth after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia. SERVICE: A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5953 Bowman Roberts Road, in Fort Worth. Visitation: The family will receive friends at Biggers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration Foundation (theaftd.org). Mary Jane was born Nov. 17, 1949, in East Lansing, Mich., to Kenneth and Vivian Hand. She married Thomas Micallef Jr. from Detroit, Mich., in 1978, and they relocated to Fort Worth in 1980. She was involved in her church and community activities and cherished a strong connection with her faith. In the early 1990s, Mary Jane became a certified aerobics instructor through the Cooper Clinic in Dallas. She remained a health and exercise enthusiast until her diagnosis in 2005. Mary Jane had many artistic hobbies, traveled to several countries, and liked to read and cook. She loved laughter and music most of all, and enjoyed plenty of both with friends and family on Eagle Mountain Lake. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Vivian Hand of Okemos, Mich.; a sister, Sue Dmochowski; and brother, James Hand. SURVIVORS: Husband and "best friend," Thomas Micallef Jr. of Fort Worth; daughters, Jennifer Allen and husband, Brantley, of Fort Worth, Anna Wing and husband, Nick, of Pensacola, Fla.; son, TJ Micallef of Dallas; granddaughter, Natalie Allen of Fort Worth; sister, Christine Hand of San Rafael, Calif.; brother, Dr. David Hand and wife, Corinne, of Houghton, Mich.



