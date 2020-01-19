|
Mary Jane Phillips BEDFORD--Mary Jane Phillips passed away peacefully surrounded in love by her family and friends on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, which was her 82nd birthday. SERVICES: A service of remembrance will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Fielder Church in Arlington, Texas, followed by a graveside ceremony at DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington. Mary Jane was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Gladewater, Texas, to Ollie George Heidelberg and Cybil Bridges Heidelberg. She graduated from Gladewater High School in 1956. Mary Jane married Larry Phillips, the love of her life and devoted husband of 61 years, on July 25, 1958. After traveling with Larry in the Navy, they settled down in Arlington, Texas, where they resided for over 50 years. Mary Jane was a devoted mother to her four children and spent most of her life taking care of others. In addition to being a mother, she was also a Realtor in Arlington and loved helping people find their new home. Life with Mary Jane was never dull, she lit up a room with her smile when she walked in. Her greatest gift was never meeting a stranger, and she considered everyone she met a friend. She loved to sing, play the piano, tennis, card games and Garden Club. Her greatest passion was sharing her love for Jesus with others and was an active member of Fielder Church. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Cybil Heidelberg; her brother, Esker Heidelberg; and her grandson, Tyler Phillips. SURVIVORS: She will be greatly missed by her husband, Larry Phillips; her daughter, Donna Kaye Patrick and husband, Roger; her sons, David and his wife, Lisa, Derek and Donald; and her beautiful grandchildren, Ryan, Rhett, Clayton, Lindsay, Rebecca and Kayce.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020