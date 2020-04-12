Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
More Obituaries for Mary Starnes
Mary Jane Starnes Obituary
Mary Jane Starnes ALEDO--Mary Jane Starnes left this earthly life Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She went to be with her family in Heaven early in the morning, the way she preferred to start her days. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Everman Cemetery. Mary Jane was born Sept. 25, 1934, in Itasca, Texas, to Hubert and Vivian Durham. She married Bill Starnes in 1956. She was a proud member of many professional organizations. Mary Jane was an active member of the Church of Christ. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Durham; mother, Vivian Durham Wingo; stepfather, Ernest Wingo; and grandson, Gregory Keith Starnes. SURVIVORS: Son, Hubert Starnes and wife, Pam; grandson, Drew Starnes; granddaughter, Mica Gaddis and husband, Nick; granddog, Ajax; great-granddogs, Chloe, Freya and Truman; and her best friends, Patsy Malone Reed and Clara Greene.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020
