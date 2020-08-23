Mary Jane Stuart CLEBURNE--Mary Jane Stuart, 73, of Cleburne passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Cleburne. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Rosehill Cemetery in Cleburne. Brad Allred will officiate. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Mary was born Aug. 15, 1947, in Detroit, Mich., to Edward Archie and Elizabeth Lee Glover Veale. Mary married George Earl Stuart Jr. on June 28, 1974, in Fort Worth. She was a real estate broker with 43 years of service. Mary was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by her husband of 46 years, George Stuart of Cleburne; children, Shane Stuart of Granbury, Misty Allred and husband, Brad, of Cleburne; grandchildren, Morgan Prewitt-Lloyd, Allie Prewitt, Brooke Prewitt, Ryan Allred and Asher Allred; great-grandchild, Andrew Prewitt; brothers, Dale Veale, Eddie Veale and wife, Betty; sister, Carol Rice and husband, Jimmy.