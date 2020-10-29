1/1
Mary Jane Tezkol
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Tezkol
October 21, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Mary Jane Castillo Tezkol, unexpectedly departed Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Mary Jane was preceded in death her parents, Pedro and Emma Castillo; and brother, Pete Castillo Jr. Survivors: Sisters, Jessie, Rachel, Carmen, Mae and Peggy; daughter, Mary "Sugar" Ayala and husband, Martin; grandchildren, Ricardo Martinez Jr., Madison Ayala, Zoe Ayala, Martin Ayala II, Juana Ayala and Raul Meza, David and Sylvia Bowling and Jonathan Ayala; great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Enrique, David, Reina, Beck, Margot and Ella Jane; numerous nephew, nieces and friends. We love you and will miss you Nana.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 28, 2020
She was a very beautiful kind intelligent successful entrepreneur and inspiration to all..we will miss you very much God bless ❤
Belia Basan Gutierrez
Friend
October 28, 2020
My deepest condolences to her daughter Sugar and all of her family and to all her Sisters and relatives May she RIP
Juanita M Salinas
Friend
October 28, 2020
Sending our sincerest condolences on the passing of an old dear friend.
Mary Jane was such a joy to be around. Our prayers to the family at this time of their sorrow. God Bless.
Tony & Irene Fierro
Irene Fierro
Friend
October 28, 2020
She was a beautiful person inside and out and will be truly missed may u rip in God's glory forever. My condolences to Sugar and all her family and friends. Im never gonna forget that laugh girly
Lillie Arrizola
Friend
October 28, 2020
Very beautiful, caring and sweet lady.
Sugar, my deepest condolences to you and your family. ❤
God be with you all.
Elva Camacho
Friend
October 28, 2020
A sweet and caring person. I can't believe that she is no longer here. Heaven is lucky to have such an angel we will all miss her.
Wanda Cooper
Friend
October 28, 2020
Rachel, our prayers are with you, your sisters and her family and friends. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Juanita Gonzalez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved