Mary Jane Tezkol

October 21, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Mary Jane Castillo Tezkol, unexpectedly departed Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Mary Jane was preceded in death her parents, Pedro and Emma Castillo; and brother, Pete Castillo Jr. Survivors: Sisters, Jessie, Rachel, Carmen, Mae and Peggy; daughter, Mary "Sugar" Ayala and husband, Martin; grandchildren, Ricardo Martinez Jr., Madison Ayala, Zoe Ayala, Martin Ayala II, Juana Ayala and Raul Meza, David and Sylvia Bowling and Jonathan Ayala; great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Enrique, David, Reina, Beck, Margot and Ella Jane; numerous nephew, nieces and friends. We love you and will miss you Nana.





